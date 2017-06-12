Schock: Wausau mall "sheriff sale" is...

Schock: Wausau mall "sheriff sale" is normalFriday, June 16WAUSAU, WI ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Wausau Center Mall is going through the foreclosure process, but Wausau officials say they've been expecting this since last fall and it's not a sign of anything. The mall's previous ownership, CBL & Associates, returned their loan on the mall to their bank and pulled out of the mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Thu totallydisgusted 1
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Thu okimar 4
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Wed business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC