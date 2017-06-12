Schock: Wausau mall "sheriff sale" is normalFriday, June 16WAUSAU, WI ...
The Wausau Center Mall is going through the foreclosure process, but Wausau officials say they've been expecting this since last fall and it's not a sign of anything. The mall's previous ownership, CBL & Associates, returned their loan on the mall to their bank and pulled out of the mall.
