Scammer puts family's home on Craigslist

12 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

A scammer put up a post on Craigslist, and offered $800 dollars a month for a three-bedroom home that a family already lives in. The Burris family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.

