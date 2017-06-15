San Francisco Real Estate Market Reca...

San Francisco Real Estate Market Recap May / June 2017

The median sales price hit an all-time high for both single family houses and condo/loft/TIC's in May. The incredibly tight supply coupled with strong demand pushed the prices up and the overbids as well. Single family homes sold at a median overbid of 114.7%, the highest since October, 2015.

