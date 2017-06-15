San Francisco Real Estate Market Recap May / June 2017
The median sales price hit an all-time high for both single family houses and condo/loft/TIC's in May. The incredibly tight supply coupled with strong demand pushed the prices up and the overbids as well. Single family homes sold at a median overbid of 114.7%, the highest since October, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheFrontSteps.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|14 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|19 hr
|okimar
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC