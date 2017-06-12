Sacramento's scorching real estate ma...

Sacramento's scorching real estate market stays hot

Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The median sales price rose from $329,500 to $342,500, an increase of 3.9 percent from April to May. By contrast, the median sales price was just $160,000 in January 2012. The average Sacramento County home is on the market for just eight days before selling, SAR's Tony Vicari said.

Chicago, IL

