Sacramento's scorching real estate market stays hot
The median sales price rose from $329,500 to $342,500, an increase of 3.9 percent from April to May. By contrast, the median sales price was just $160,000 in January 2012. The average Sacramento County home is on the market for just eight days before selling, SAR's Tony Vicari said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|21 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Thu
|okimar
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC