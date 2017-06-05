Rudy L. Kusuma is the Co-Author of a Game-Changing Book in the Global Real Estate Industry
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rudy Lira Kusuma has co-authored another amazing book on the real estate industry. The most recognized realtor in Southern California, Rudy L. Kusuma has this time joined hands with Craig Proctor and Todd Walters to co-author the book titled 'Death of the Traditional Real Estate Agent: Rise of the Super-Profitable Real Estate Sales Team'.
