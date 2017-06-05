Report: Donald Trump profited from children's cancer charity
A new report alleges the Trump Organization took profits from a charity golf event, despite claiming the use of the golf course was donated. According to Forbes , the nonprofit Eric Trump Foundation told sponsors and donors that most of the money raised from the annual charity golf tournament would benefit St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis.
