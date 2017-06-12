Real estate market saw increased sale...

Real estate market saw increased sales in May

The inventory of homes on the local real estate market remained low in May. The total sold dollar volume and units sold in the month were both up, according to the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. The total sales volume increased nearly 27 percent over May 2016, closing out the month at $193.7 million in sales.

