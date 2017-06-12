Real estate market saw increased sales in May
The inventory of homes on the local real estate market remained low in May. The total sold dollar volume and units sold in the month were both up, according to the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. The total sales volume increased nearly 27 percent over May 2016, closing out the month at $193.7 million in sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC