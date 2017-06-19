Real Estate Firm With Ties To Trump May Build The New FBI Headquarters
The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover Headquarters is aging and obsolete, and officials want to replace it with a more modern structure in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. In ordinary times, New York-based Vornado Realty Trust would be a natural candidate to take on a major construction project such as the long-awaited rebuilding of FBI headquarters. A commercial real estate firm, Vornado is widely reported to be a finalist to build a new campus for the FBI somewhere in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. But its financial ties to President Trump are raising concerns about conflicts of interest.
