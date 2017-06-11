Real estate agent licence granted to man with criminal history, bikie connections
Are you a convicted criminal? A former bankrupt? Someone banned from holding a liquor licence in Victoria for 15 years? Is your business partner a member of a notorious outlaw motorcycle gang? Are you currently facing serious criminal charges? If the answer is "yes" to the above, then a career in real estate could still be an option for you. The Victorian Business Licensing Authority recently granted an estate agent's licence to someone with such a resume - a man whose criminal history and underworld connections stretch back nearly three decades.
