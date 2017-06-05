Real estate agent crowned beauty queen

Real estate agent crowned beauty queen

Read more: The Times of India

A real estate agent from Worthing was crowned Miss Brighton at the city's annual beauty pageant and said she was 'shocked' to have won the title. Isobel Mills , 20, won the crown and the sash at the Jury's Inn waterfront on Sunday in front of 200 spectators.

