Real Deal: Silicon Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation announces 2017 scholarship awards
The Silicon Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors, presented scholarship awards to 18 graduating seniors from public high schools in Silicon Valley at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship.
