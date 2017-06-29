Real Deal: High expectations of bette...

Real Deal: High expectations of better jobs, credit driving Bay Area property values

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Real estate cycles come from changes in demand and supply fundamentals and expectations, which can change with fairly high frequency. Right now, high expectations of fundamentals are what are driving property values up in the Bay Area, according to Christopher Palmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two offers .. Same price Fri Justnerich 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Thu same at Hwy 7 and... 16
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 22 L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 22 L I G E R 5
News Donald Trump Jun 22 L I G E R 2
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,128 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC