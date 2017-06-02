Real Deal: Bay Area home sales lose momentum in April
After a strong March showing in sales, the Bay Area housing market dipped again as housing supply and affordability continued to constrain sales in the region. According to the California Association of Realtors' April sales and price report, overall sales in the Bay Area declined 4.3 percent over the same period last year.
Read more at Contra Costa Times.
