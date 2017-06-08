Pinterest-Perfect Home: The Long Game...

Pinterest-Perfect Home: The Long Game and Long Gain of Pinterest for the Real Estate Industry

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Pinterest is the perfect place to plan your dream homea and the right platform for home builders, REALTORSA and professionals in the home industry to reach an audience who is actively searching and planning for their life-from everyday tips and tricks for sprucing up a room to the big life moments like buying or building their dream home. Pinterest is a platform built for search and discoverability where your content will inspire users to pin for later or click to learn more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... 19 hr allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Thu Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC