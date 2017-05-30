Overview: Real estate firms boom, reversing forecasts
Real estate developers in Egypt were anticipated to overcome these high charges through increasing the prices of homes, international real estate consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle said in their 2016 outlook. In JLL's Q1 2017 report, however, the outlook was more positive on the efforts made by real estate developers to shake up the market through introducing efficient payment plans and minimizing the sizes of units.
