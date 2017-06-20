Ottawa real estate market hits new hi...

Ottawa real estate market hits new highs in May

The 2,300 properties sold last month 'blows the previous record out of the water,' Ottawa Real Estate Board says After months of gaining steam, Ottawa's housing market surged in May as buyers set an all-time record for sales in a single month and average resale prices, new figures from the Ottawa Real Estate Board show. OREB members sold 2,300 residential properties last month, an increase of 19.9 per cent over May 2016.

