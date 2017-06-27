Ontario proposes banning real estate agents from representing seller and buyer
Ontario is proposing banning the practice of double ending, in which a real estate agent represents both a buyer and a seller in a transaction. The Liberal government announced its 16-point housing plan earlier this year, with centrepiece planks of a 15 per cent foreign buyer tax and expanded rent controls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|5
|Donald Trump
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC