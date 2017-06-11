New York to probe money shifted from ...

New York to probe money shifted from Eric Trump charity to father's company

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

FILE PHOTO: Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016 New York: The New York attorney general has opened in investigation into allegations that funds raised by a charitable foundation run by Donald Trump's son Eric were diverted to his father's company. The Eric Trump Foundation was founded in 2007 to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, a nonprofit institution that cares for children with cancer and other serious diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC