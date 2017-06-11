New York to probe money shifted from Eric Trump charity to father's company
FILE PHOTO: Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016 New York: The New York attorney general has opened in investigation into allegations that funds raised by a charitable foundation run by Donald Trump's son Eric were diverted to his father's company. The Eric Trump Foundation was founded in 2007 to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, a nonprofit institution that cares for children with cancer and other serious diseases.
