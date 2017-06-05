New York Attorney General is 'looking...

New York Attorney General is 'looking into issues' with Eric...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The New York Attorney General's office is reportedly "looking into" The Eric Trump Foundation, a charity founded by Eric Trump, a spokesman for the attorney general said in a Washington Post report Friday. "The attorney general's office is looking into issues at the Eric Trump Foundation raised by the Forbes report," spokesman Eric Soufer said in a statement to The Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Thu allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Thu Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC