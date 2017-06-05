Nelson real estate agent fined $10,00...

Nelson real estate agent fined $10,000 for 'seriously negligent' conduct

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A Nelson real estate agent who broke the law in buying a million-dollar home from a client has been censured and fined $10,000 for "seriously negligent" conduct. However, the penalty may not leave much of a dent in his wallet as records show he made $300,000 on the property by selling it six months later.

Chicago, IL

