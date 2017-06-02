Nearly 7 million homes are at risk of...

Nearly 7 million homes are at risk of hurricane storm surge, even as...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

As the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts, the national weather agency in charge of tracking hurricanes says it could be another "above-normal" season , even as a federal flood insurance program that's the only option for many homeowners will expire in September if Congress doesn't take action. The National Flood Insurance Program is the federal program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that offers insurance policies for homeowners who live in areas where such insurance is required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Thu PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) May 29 shoppers 2
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) May 22 Halton UK News 14
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) May 22 Seth T Port 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC