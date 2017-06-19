My kingdom for a house? Boulder County fourth nationwide for fewest houses for sale
Spaces Realtor Rebecca Holley, left, discusses the kitchen area in a home she was showing to Shira Souvignier and her husband Tom in Boulder on April 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Thu
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Thu
|L I G E R
|5
|Donald Trump
|Thu
|L I G E R
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC