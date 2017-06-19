My kingdom for a house? Boulder Count...

My kingdom for a house? Boulder County fourth nationwide for fewest houses for sale

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Spaces Realtor Rebecca Holley, left, discusses the kitchen area in a home she was showing to Shira Souvignier and her husband Tom in Boulder on April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Thu L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Thu L I G E R 5
News Donald Trump Thu L I G E R 2
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC