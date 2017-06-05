Montreal home sales hit record amid s...

Montreal home sales hit record amid speculation of foreign-buyers tax spillover

A record number of homes were sold in the Montreal area last month, the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board said on Tuesday amid concerns that a foreign-buyers tax in Toronto could be having a spillover effect on Canada's second-largest city. There were 5,057 properties sold in May, a new high for that month and up 15 per cent from a year ago, driven by a hot condo market.

