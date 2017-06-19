Marlborough Sounds resident fears ano...

Marlborough Sounds resident fears another fatal accident on Kenepuru Rd

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Marlborough Express

Scott Engstrom has lived off Kenepuru Rd in the Marlborough Sounds for the past 20 years, and says upgrades are urgently needed. Resident Scott Engstrom predicted a fatality on the winding Kenepuru Rd, in the Marlborough Sounds, and fears another if it is not made safer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marlborough Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Sun Ms Sassy 1
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 15 totallydisgusted 1
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 15 okimar 4
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC