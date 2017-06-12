Man arrested for uploading "Deadpool" to his Facebook page
In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds, center, poses with writers Rhett Reese, left, and Paul Wernick at a special fan screening of "Deadpool" at the AMC Empire Times Square in New York. Federal prosecutors say a man was arrested in central California for allegedly uploading the Marvel film "Deadpool" to his Facebook page days after its February 2016 release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|3 hr
|earwitness
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC