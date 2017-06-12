Lower East Side's fire ravaged Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue may be demolished

Mendel Greenbaum, rabbi of the Lower East Side's historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue that was destroyed by a three-alarm fire in May, has filed an application with the Landmarks Preservation Commission to demolish what remains left of the building, reports the Lo-Down . Greenbaum was scheduled to meet with the LPC about potentially restoring the crumbling church, just days after fire, set by a 14-year-old boy , ripped through the building but obviously plans changed dramatically following the devastation.

