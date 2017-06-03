Local real estate agent meets with Washington leaders
Cheryl Stuckwish, co-founder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, located in Columbus and Seymour, was among a group of real estate agents that met with U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, during visits to Capitol Hill at the 2017 National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in mid-May. Stuckwish, the Indiana Association of Realtors president and a Crossroads Association of REALTORS member, was among those who met with the congressman and representatives of President Donald Trump's administration to show support for the policies that make homeownership possible for many Americans. "Despite fewer homes for sale, contract signings are up in Indiana.
