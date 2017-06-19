Lawsuit charges race, gender and preg...

Lawsuit charges race, gender and pregnancy discrimination

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A local real estate agency is accused of discriminating against a former employee because of her pregnancy, gender and race, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Texarkana. According to the complaint, Kariesha Hubbard, a 34-year-old African-American woman, was hired in 2015 by Atlanta Exploration Co., doing business as Coldwell Banker Elite Realtors, as a support staff member.

Chicago, IL

