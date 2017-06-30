KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROSE) M...

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROSE) Major Shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 Sells 43,831 Shares

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 43,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $381,768.01.

