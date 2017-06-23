Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages
Kimco Realty Corporation has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
