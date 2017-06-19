Kenosha County real estate agents pro...

Kenosha County real estate agents project good summer sales

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

After two years of increased home sales despite a dwindling supply of houses, Kenosha County real estate agents are hoping the market doesn't run out of steam as there are even fewer homes to sell. While sales in May were up 4.1 percent compared to a year ago, sales through the first five months of the year declined 8.9 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Sun Ms Sassy 1
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 15 totallydisgusted 1
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 15 okimar 4
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC