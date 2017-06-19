Kenosha County real estate agents project good summer sales

After two years of increased home sales despite a dwindling supply of houses, Kenosha County real estate agents are hoping the market doesn't run out of steam as there are even fewer homes to sell. While sales in May were up 4.1 percent compared to a year ago, sales through the first five months of the year declined 8.9 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

