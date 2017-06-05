July execution of Dallas real estate ...

July execution of Dallas real estate agent's killer halted

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the scheduled execution next month of a North Carolina parolee convicted of killing a suburban Dallas real estate agent 11 years ago. The state's highest criminal court Wednesday sent his case back to the trial court in Collin County to review an appeal that contends improper forensic evidence and scientifically invalid testimony was used to convict him and that he's innocent of the slaying of real estate agent Sarah Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Tue forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) May 22 Halton UK News 14
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) May 22 Seth T Port 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC