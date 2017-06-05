July execution of Dallas real estate agent's killer halted
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the scheduled execution next month of a North Carolina parolee convicted of killing a suburban Dallas real estate agent 11 years ago. The state's highest criminal court Wednesday sent his case back to the trial court in Collin County to review an appeal that contends improper forensic evidence and scientifically invalid testimony was used to convict him and that he's innocent of the slaying of real estate agent Sarah Walker.
