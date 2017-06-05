It may sound like real estate industry hype: Owning a home is the best pathway to wealth.
But recently published census data dramatically suggest history backs up the property game's marketing theme. In December 2013, the most recent data on personal assets available, the median net worth of the U.S. homeowning household was 90 times bigger than a renter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|May 29
|shoppers
|2
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC