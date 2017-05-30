In Queens and Staten Island, two competing visions for New York's waterfront

If you walk along New York City's waterfront for long enough, different possible futures begin to wash over you like waves. Will the coastline become a hyper-gentrified playground for billionaires? A toxic stew , left behind by the government? A flooded dystopia , lashed together by bridges and docks? A haven for horseshoe crabs and other survivors of the sixth extinction? Over the past five years, two waterfront neighborhoods have changed more dramatically than almost any others in New York City.

