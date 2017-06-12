Home sales across Canada register big...

Home sales across Canada register biggest monthly decline in nearly 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Home sales across the country dropped sharply last month, driven by a plunge in the Greater Toronto Area after the Ontario government imposed a tax on foreign buyers aimed at cooling the red-hot market. The number of residential properties sold nationwide fell by 6.2 per cent in May compared to April, the largest month-to-month decline in nearly five years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... 7 hr totallydisgusted 1
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... 12 hr okimar 4
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Wed business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC