Home sales across Canada register biggest monthly decline in nearly 5 years
Home sales across the country dropped sharply last month, driven by a plunge in the Greater Toronto Area after the Ontario government imposed a tax on foreign buyers aimed at cooling the red-hot market. The number of residential properties sold nationwide fell by 6.2 per cent in May compared to April, the largest month-to-month decline in nearly five years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
