Home prices are sky high, but mortgages are still cheap

15 hrs ago

The median existing home price climbed to $252,800 in May, according to the National Association of Realtors, exceeding the peak hit in June 2016 of $247,600. One of the biggest obstacles first-time homebuyers face is competition: the more there is, the more you'll spend.

