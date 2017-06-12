Here are some apps for transparent & organised Real Estate market

New Delhi , June 12 : Digitisation and infusion of technology has become the moto of the real estate players in the present market scenario as many developers are working out on methods to make things user friendly for the customers. With the Prime Minister aiming for Housing for All through Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, RERA, REIT, Smart Cities and CLSS; 2017 its seems that the industry is getting better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.