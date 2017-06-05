Government seeks dismissal of suit ov...

Government seeks dismissal of suit over Trump's businesses

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Justice Department lawyers sought the dismissal Friday of a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the government said none of the plaintiffs had suffered an injury that would give them standing to sue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Thu allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Thu Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC