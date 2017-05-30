Gloria Steinem buys an Upper East Side 'diamond in the rough' for $1.1M

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem just picked up a $1.1 million apartment on East 73rd Street, the New York Post reports . The breezy floor-through, initially listed at $975,000, has a shabby-chic vibe to it-the listing, from William Raveis Real Estate, describes the place as "a true diamond in the rough"-and boasts "generously proportioned rooms with exceptionally high ceilings."

