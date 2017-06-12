Former real estate agent sentenced for forgery

An area real estate agent accused of forging a signature on a broker disclosure form has been ordered to complete a gambling assessment, continue counseling and write a letter of apology to the victim, court records show. Lynne Ann Nelson, 53, of La Crosse, Wis., was charged in December with one count of aggravated forgery and two counts of forgery of a document, all felonies.

