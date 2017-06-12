Floods dampens real estate
The real estate market in the Okanagan has gone slightly soggy, as ongoing flood concerns in the area appear to be driving some prospective buyers away. Bill Hubbard, a Vernon-based real estate broker, says homes have begun to stay on the market for longer, and fewer of them are selling.
