First Amendment lawyer defending neo-...

First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisher

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family. Marc Randazza told The Associated Press on Friday that his firm is defending Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin against a federal lawsuit that real estate agent Tanya Gersh filed against him in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Thu allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Thu Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC