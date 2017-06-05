First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisher
A Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family. Marc Randazza told The Associated Press on Friday that his firm is defending Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin against a federal lawsuit that real estate agent Tanya Gersh filed against him in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Thu
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Thu
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC