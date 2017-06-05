First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisher

A Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family. Marc Randazza told The Associated Press on Friday that his firm is defending Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin against a federal lawsuit that real estate agent Tanya Gersh filed against him in April.

