Fate of Moynihan air rights unclear a...

Fate of Moynihan air rights unclear as $1.6B project moves forward

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Potential additional funding is available for the $1.6 billion train hall planned for the James A. Farley building, but the fate of the financing's source remains up in the air. The post office on Eighth Avenue has 1.5 million square feet of air rights that were not part of the deal reached between the state and the development team tapped to transform the building .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Sun Ms Sassy 1
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 15 totallydisgusted 1
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 15 okimar 4
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC