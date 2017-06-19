Fate of Moynihan air rights unclear as $1.6B project moves forward
Potential additional funding is available for the $1.6 billion train hall planned for the James A. Farley building, but the fate of the financing's source remains up in the air. The post office on Eighth Avenue has 1.5 million square feet of air rights that were not part of the deal reached between the state and the development team tapped to transform the building .
