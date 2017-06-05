Execution halted for man convicted in...

Execution halted for man convicted in Texas real estate agent's murder

Another Texas execution has been stopped by the state's highest criminal appellate court, giving relief to the man convicted in 2007 in the robbery and murder of a McKinney real estate agent. Kosoul Chanthakoummane , 36, was scheduled to die on July 19 after more than nine years on death row.

