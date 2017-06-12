Everything you need to know about the emoluments clause

Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland have filed a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits the president from profiting from foreign governments. The lawsuit, first reported by The Washington Post , centers on the president having continued ownership of his global business empire even as he is also president, the D.C. Attorney General's office confirmed to ABC News.

