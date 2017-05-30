Essex Crossing preps for residents with new interactive website

It's been a big year for Essex Crossing , the Lower East Side megaproject rising on the site once known as the Seward Park Urban Renewal Area . The first phase of the development, which includes several residential buildings and a lot of retail, is coming along: the affordable housing lotteries for its senior housing and first rental building launched, following the sales launch for 242 Broome , the project's first condo building .

