El Nasr Fertilizers to enter real estate market

16 hrs ago

El Nasr firm said in a statement to the Egyptian Exchange that it is approved to build, participate in establishing, rent real estate units, in coordination with mortgage finance companies. The move comes after Minister of Public Business Sector Ashraf el-Sharkawy recently visited the company's factory and ordered to utilize unused banks.

Chicago, IL

