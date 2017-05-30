Dick Cavett's Montauk estate, Tick Hall, just listed for $62M
Dick Cavett, an esteemed former talk show host and author, won't be spending this summer in his Montauk estate. Tick Hall was just put on the market with listing agents Karen Kelley and Tim Davis with Corcoran Group Real Estate for a whopping $62 million-also making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in the Hamptons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corbin Renters
|Tue
|Sassy
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|May 29
|shoppers
|2
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|May 22
|Green16
|19
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC