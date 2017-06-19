David Kim: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Hosts Economic & Real Estate Update
This breakfast is a great opportunity to bring the membership, affiliates and staff together to enjoy an educational presentation over coffee and eggs. The topics of education range from the latest on Zoning Information Reports , economic forecasts, supplemental and estate property tax assessments, and others.
