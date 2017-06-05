Darien realtor David Hawes helped hang up flags in Darien, CT for Memorial Day in May 2017.
When David Hawes drove through Westport, he always admired the American flags lining the Post Road Bridge over the Saugatuck River. The lifelong Darien resident felt his hometown was lacking when it came to that same patriotic spirit.
